Soccer-Early penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Inter in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Fluminense were awarded a penalty inside the first minute of their league match against Internacional in Brazil on Wednesday with Fred converting from the spot to give his side a 1-0 win and hand their opponents a third straight defeat.

Inter were the better team throughout the game, which saw nine yellow cards dished out and a late red to Inter's Paulo Victor, but could not get the goal their play and possession deserved.

The win at the Maracana stadium saw seventh-placed Fluminense move four points ahead of Inter in eighth, and a point behind Red Bull Bragantino.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.