Soccer-Dynamo Kyiv confirm multiple positive tests for COVID-19

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Six Dynamo Kyiv players and five members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 before Wednesday's Champions League group game against Barcelona, the Ukrainian club have said.

"Testing showed a positive result in several players of the team: Georgy Tsitaishvili, Denis Garmash, Mikkel Duelund, Alexander Karavaev, Tudor Belutse and Mykola Shaparenko," Dynamo said in a statement.

"In addition, the tests of assistant head coach Emil Karas and four representatives of the team's staff gave a positive result."

The club added that all those who had tested positive were in self-isolation and doing well.

Dynamo are third in Group G with one point, five behind leaders Barcelona, who they play in Spain on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

