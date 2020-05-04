Soccer-Dutch coach Koeman expected to leave hospital after heart problem

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after being admitted with a heart problem, his agent said.

AMSTERDAM, May 4 (Reuters) - Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after being admitted with a heart problem, his agent said.

The 57-year-old had two stents insert into blocked arteries and is in a stable condition, agent Rob Jansen said. He was taken from his home to hospital in Amsterdam by ambulance on Sunday after feeling poorly following a morning cycle ride.

The Dutch football association wished Koeman a speedy recovery. "It was a shock but thankfully it is already a lot better," the KNVB said.

Koeman has been Dutch coach for just over two years and oversaw the country's qualification for the European Championship.

But for the COVID-19 pandemic, he would now have been preparing to take the team to their first major tournament in six years after they had missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

The Euros have been postponed to next year.

Koeman, whose playing career included European Cup success with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, was manager at Everton in England before he was named coach of his home nation.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pravin Char)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More