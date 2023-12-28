Soccer-DR Congo name squad for African Cup of Nations finals

KINSHASA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chancel Mbemba will captain the Democratic Republic of Congo at next month’s African Cup of Nations finals, named in a 24-man squad for the tournament in the Ivory Coast, but there was no place for Luton Town striker Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in the selection named by coach Sébastien Desabre.

He also left out former England under-21 international Axel Tuanzebe, who had been named in the pre-selected earlier this month plus ex-Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano.

But the squad still has a familiar look about it as they prepare to take on Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia in Group F. They play their first match at the finals against Zambia in San Pedro on Jan. 17.

The Congolese will prepare for the tournament in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 1 with two friendly matches planned against Angola and Burkina Faso.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dimitri Bertaud (Montpellier), Lionel Mpasi (Rodez), Baggio Siadi (TP Mazembe)

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika (Saint Etienne), Brian Bayeye (Ascoli), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernians), Henock Inonga (Simba, Tanzanie), Gedeon Kalulu (Lorient), Joris Kayembe (Racing Genk), Arthur Masuaku (Besiktas), Chancel Mbemba (Marseille)

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion), Gael Kakuta (Amiens), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Samuel Moutousamy (Nantes), Charles Pickel (Cremonese), Aaron Tshibola (Al Hatta)

Forwards: Simon Banza (Sporting Braga), Cedric Bakambu (Galatasaray), Meschack Elia (Young Boys Berne), Silas Katompa (VfB Stuttgart), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids), Yoane Wissa (Brentford).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

