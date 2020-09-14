Soccer-Dortmund's Reus scores on comeback, Bellingham also on target

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored on his comeback after a seven-month injury break and teenager Jude Bellingham was also on target on his debut as they crushed 10-man third-tier side Duisburg 5-0 in the German Cup first round on Monday.

Dortmund all but secured a second-round spot in the first half with Jadon Sancho converting a 14th minute penalty for the opener and 17-year-old Bellingham, who joined from Birmingham City in the close season, doubling the lead in the 30th.

Thorgan Hazard and Giovanni Reyna netted free kicks either side of the break, with the hosts down to 10 men following a red card for Dominic Volkmer in the 38th for a last-man foul.

Germany international Reus, who had been sidelined since February with a nagging groin injury and had repeatedly delayed his comeback, then scored seconds after coming on in the 58th.

Holders Bayern Munich play their first-round game against Dueren on Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

