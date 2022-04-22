Soccer-Dortmund's Kobel, Witsel to miss Bayern clash

April 22 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund said they will be without goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and midfielder Axel Witsel for Saturday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich.

The Dortmund duo's absence follows injury blows to Mats Hummels, Giovanni Reyna, Thomas Meunier and Mahmoud Dahoud in recent weeks.

"In addition to the long-term injury absentees, the coach will be without Gregor Kobel, who has sustained a ligament injury, and Axel Witsel, who will miss out with an infection," the club said on Thursday.

"There are still question marks over Marius Wolf and Dan-Axel Zagadou. A decision on their involvement will be taken based on the final training session on Friday."

In more positive news, Dortmund will be able to call on the services of winger Raphael Guerreiro, who missed their 6-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg through injury.

Bayern, who are top of the league with 72 points, can claim a 10th straight title with a win over second-placed Dortmund.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

