News & Insights

Soccer-Dortmund sign Chelsea's Maatsen on loan to boost defence

January 12, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign defender Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Dutch youth international made his Premier League debut last August and has made 12 appearances in the league this season.

"Because of our current squad situation we decided to act on the left back position this winter," Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said. "Ian fits our profile with his strengths."

"He has a lot of pace, a strong left foot and can play various positions."

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up, Dortmund have struggled in the league and are currently in fifth place, 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen and six behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

They have, however, advanced to the Champions League knockout stage where they face PSV Eindhoven -- one of Maatsen's youth clubs -- in the round of 16 next month.

The Bundesliga resumes later on Friday after a three-week winter break.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.