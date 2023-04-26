Soccer-Dimarco sends Inter into Coppa Italia final again

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Inter Milan midfielder Federico Dimarco's first-half goal earned his side a place in the Coppa Italia final for the second year in a row after a 1-0 home win over Juventus in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday secured a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Defending champions Inter started on the front foot, racing into the lead after 15 minutes when midfielder Nicolo Barella played the ball through to Dimarco inside the box and he found the net with one touch.

Soon after the second half began, Edin Dzeko appeared to have doubled the hosts' lead with a nice finish from a tight angle, but he was flagged offside.

Juve keeper Mattia Perin then pulled off a superb one-handed save to tip Henrikh Mkhitaryan's attempt wide in the 73rd minute.

Inter will face either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on May 24 at the Stadio Olimpico, with Fiorentina leading 2-0 after their semi-final first leg in Cremona.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.