Soccer-Diamanti wins Johnny Warren Medal as A-League's best

Former Italy international Alessandro Diamanti has capped his first season in Australia by winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the best player in the A-League.

The 37-year-old midfielder inspired Western United to the championship playoff semi-finals in the Melbourne club's inaugural season.

Diamanti topped the poll of former players, referees, technical experts and journalists ahead of 2016-17 medal winner, former Serbia international Milos Ninkovic of champions Sydney FC.

Frenchman Erick Mombaerts, who took Melbourne City to their first A-League final in his maiden season in charge before quitting to return to Europe, was named A-League coach of the year.

