Soccer-Depleted Bayern suffer shock 2-1 loss to Gladbach in season restart

Contributor
Karolos Grohmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A makeshift Bayern Munich team conceded two goals in four minutes to suffer a shock 2-1 loss to visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday as the Bundesliga resumed following a three-week winter break.

Missing nine players through COVID-19 infections and more to Africa Cup of Nations duties and injuries, league leaders Bayern still easily bossed Gladbach around for some 30 minutes and took the lead through top scorer Robert Lewandowski in the 18th.

But the visitors sensationally struck twice with their first two chances of the game, with a Florian Neuhaus volley in the 27th minute and Stefan Lainer's glancing header shortly after turning the game around.

Top scorer Lewandowski twice hit the woodwork as Bayern desperately pushed for an equaliser and missed a bagful of chances.

Bayern are on 43 points with Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, in second place on 34.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

