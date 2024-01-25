News & Insights

Soccer-Depay strikes as Atletico beat Sevilla to reach semis

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

January 25, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 on Thursday to book a place in the Spanish Copa del Rey semi-finals thanks to a goal by Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

The home side dominated the first half but failed to score, the best chance coming from a penalty which Antoine Griezmann failed to convert after slipping.

The France international had a chance to redeem himself in the second half, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Depay scored in the 79th when Angel Correa's through ball slipped between Sergio Ramos's legs to secure the win.

Sevilla could have equalised in stoppage time after Pablo Barrios's slide tackle on Erik Lamela earned them a penalty, but a VAR review overturned the decision.

"That last play showed Pablo (Barrios) not to take unnecessary risks. It's good that it happened to him and that there were no consequences in the end," said coach Diego Simeone.

"We have made a great effort to be where we are and in the second half we had a different tempo, we played more risky and the changes gave us the jump we needed," he added.

Athletic Bilbao reached the semi-finals after knocking out Barcelona 4-2, Mallorca eliminated LaLiga leaders Girona 3-2 and Real Sociedad made the last four with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

The semi-final draw will be made on Friday.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.