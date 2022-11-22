Soccer-Denmark v Tunisia teams

World Markets

November 22, 2022 — 06:43 am EST

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for Tuesday's World Cup Group D opener between Denmark and Tunisia.

Denmark:

Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Andersen, Simon Kjaer (c), Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen

Tunisia:

Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali

