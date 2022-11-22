Soccer-Denmark v Tunisia teams

By Philip O'Connor

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for Tuesday's World Cup Group D opener between Denmark and Tunisia.

Denmark:

Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Andersen, Simon Kjaer (c), Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen

Tunisia:

Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((philip.oconnor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.