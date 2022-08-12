Soccer-Defoe returns to Tottenham in academy role

Contributor
Dhruv Munjal Reuters
Published

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as a member of the academy coaching staff, the Premier League side announced on Friday.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has returned to the club as a member of the academy coaching staff, the Premier League side announced on Friday.

The 39-year-old scored 143 goals in 363 appearances for Spurs across two spells between 2004 and 2014.

"(Defoe) will work closely alongside our existing coaching team to lend his vast experience and knowledge to young players across the Under-17 to Under-21 age categories," Spurs said in a statement.

Capped 57 times by England, Defoe also had spells at Portsmouth, Sunderland, Bournemouth and Rangers before retiring from the sport in March. He briefly held the role of player-coach under Steven Gerrard at the Scottish club.

Spurs, who beat Southampton in their league opener, travel to Chelsea on Sunday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in New Delhi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More