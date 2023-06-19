News & Insights

Soccer-Defending champions U.S. beat Canada in CONCACAF Nations League final

June 19, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters

June 18 (Reuters) - The United States beat Canada 2-0 on Sunday in Las Vegas to secure their second consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title.

First-half goals from Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun were enough to give the United States the victory in their first meeting with Canada in a tournament final.

Richards opened the scoring when he headed home a Gio Reyna corner in the 12th minute. Reyna was again the provider in the 34th minute when his through ball was dispatched by Balogun into the bottom corner.

The game was the last of long-time Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson's international career. The 40-year-old, who helped his nation reach the 2022 World Cup after a 36-year absence and is Canada's all-time caps leader with 104, came off the bench late in their semi-final win over Panama but did not feature on Sunday.

Mexico beat Panama 1-0 earlier on Sunday in the third-place match.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

