Soccer-Defender Collins joins Brentford for record fee

Credit: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

July 04, 2023 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Brentford have signed Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-year contract for a club record transfer fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Brentford did not disclose the fee but British media reported they agreed to pay Wolves 23 million pounds ($29.25 million) for the 22-year-old. The previous record was 21 million pounds for German forward Kevin Schade.

"He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He's a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.

Brentford finished ninth in the Premier League last season, missing out on a European place by two points.

($1 = 0.7863 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

