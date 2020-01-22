Soccer-Decision to move AFC matches out of Iran is political - Rouhani aide

The Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) decision to move matches out of Iran is unprofessional and political, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
