Soccer-De Jong back in Barca squad for Rayo clash, Ter Stegen ruled out

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

November 24, 2023 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Janina Nuno Rios for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong has returned to the squad for Saturday's LaLiga game at Rayo Vallecano after two months out with an ankle injury, the club said on Friday.

However, the Catalans will be without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was injured last week training with Germany.

"Frenkie De Jong has been medically cleared. Marc ter Stegen has a lower back injury. He is out and his evolution will determine his availability," Barca said in a statement.

Ter Stegen's injury comes on top of the absence of Spain midfielder Gavi, who will miss several months with a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered on international duty.

Inaki Pena will be in goal against Rayo, coach Xavi Hernandez told a news conference on Friday.

He has called up reserve team players Unai Hernandez and Aleix Garrido as alternate midfielders.

Barcelona are third in LaLiga with 30 points, two behind second-place Real Madrid, who visit Cadiz on Sunday. Girona, leaders with 34 points, host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Janina.Nuno@thomsonreuters.com;))

