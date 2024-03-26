Soccer-Dahoud leaves Syria camp hours before World Cup qualifier, says SFA

adding Dahoud statement

March 26 (Reuters) - Mahmoud Dahoud, who recently switched allegiance from Germany to Syria, left the team camp hours before he was due to make his debut for Syria in a World Cup qualifier against Myanmar on Tuesday, the country's football association (SFA) said on Instagram.

"This morning, Mahmoud Dahoud left our national team camp at Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, due to our inability to meet his demands conveyed to us by his agent, which will affect the national team," the SFA said in a statement.

The SFA added that more details will be released later.

The Syrian-born midfielder, who is on loan at VfB Stuttgart from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, also released a statement on his Facebook and Instagram accounts to clarify his position.

"As an experienced football professional... every player should be able to perform at his best to honor his country, his flag and his national team," the 28-year-old said.

"To do this, every player should be put in the best possible conditions, especially on the pitch. Top level football works with specific principles which need to be known, respected and fulfilled.

"When you don’t feel these principles and conditions are matched and the promises made are not fulfilled, you need to step back. If you’re not allowed to be a solution, at least you don’t have to be part of the problem."

Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship with them in 2017. He also has two caps for the senior German national team.

(Reporting by Ahmed Asal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.