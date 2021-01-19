Soccer-Daegu sign former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho

By Michael Church

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Former Asian Player of the Year Lee Keun-ho has signed for Daegu FC, the South Korean club said on Tuesday.

Lee was named the continent’s best player in 2012 after leading Ulsan Hyundai to their first Asian Champions League title.

The 35-year-old joins Daegu having helped Ulsan win a second continental title last month with victory over Iran’s Persepolis in the ACL final in Doha.

Lee, who represented South Korea at the 2014 World Cup finals, previously played for Daegu in 2007 and 2008.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

