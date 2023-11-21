Soccer-Czech coach Silhavy quits due to barrage of criticism

PRAGUE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Jaroslav Silhavy has stepped down as coach of the Czech Republic after guiding the team to the Euro 2024 finals, saying he decided to quit due to the "anger and aggression" shown towards him by critics and fans.

Silhavy took charge of the national team in 2018 after they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Having guided the Czechs to two European Championship tournaments, the 62-year-old said he could not understand the barrage of criticism that comes his way when the team fails to win matches, leading to speculation his contract may not be renewed by the country's FA.

"Sometimes I don't understand why, the anger and aggression (is directed towards me)," Silhavy was quoted as saying by news website iDnes.cz on Tuesday.

Silhavy made 465 top flight appearances during his playing career, won the domestic league with Slovan Liberec and Slavia Prague as manager and was an assistant with the national team from 2001 to 2009.

His departure follows the team's 3-0 win over 10-man Moldova on Monday, which secured them a place in Euro 2024.

The Czechs played without West Ham fullback Vladimir Coufal, central defender Jakub Brabec and forward Jan Kuchta, who were sent home for violating team rules after being photographed in a nightclub before the match.

Silhavy said the actions of the players -- who all featured in Friday's 1-1 draw with Poland -- disappointed him and helped confirm his decision to quit.

"I don't think the guys did it for me to quit," Silhavy said. "The decision had been growing in me and this certainly didn't help it."

He added: "When the whole stadium celebrates with you, it's always beautiful. We are not missing the Euros again and I believe we will be successful there. Just simply without us coaches."

(Reporting by Michael Kahn)

