World Markets

Soccer-Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

November 22, 2022 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the World Cup in Qatar.

The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea of red-clad fans, many of whom live and work in the Gulf emirate, and could have gone ahead three minutes before the break but Kasper Schmeichel made a superb one-handed save to deny Issam Jebali.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +97459902307; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.