Soccer-Coronavirus outbreak forces AFC to swap home games of Chinese clubs

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the order of home matches to be played by Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League group stage due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, Asian soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
