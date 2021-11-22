US Markets

Soccer-Corinthians win Libertadores title against Santa Fe

Contributor
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF

Corinthians won the women’s Copa Libertadores on Sunday, beating Colombian side Santa Fe 2-0 to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to take South America's premier club competition three times.

MONTEVIDEO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Corinthians won the women’s Copa Libertadores on Sunday, beating Colombian side Santa Fe 2-0 to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to take South America's premier club competition three times.

Adriana and Gabi Portilho got first half goals to secure the title for the Brazilian club that had previously lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2019.

Corinthians won the title with a 100% record after winning all three of their group stages as well as recording victories in the quarter- and semi-final.

They conceded just twice and scored 24 goals, including an 8-0 win over Uruguayan side Nacional in the semi-final.

Sixteen teams took part in the tournament, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Ten of the 13 winners have come from Brazil.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular