World Markets

Soccer-CONMEBOL schedules World Cup qualifiers for June

Contributor
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published

Two rounds of South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be played in early June in the 10 days before the start of this year’s Copa America, the South American Football Confederation(CONMEBOL) said on Thursday.

May 6 (Reuters) - Two rounds of South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be played in early June in the 10 days before the start of this year’s Copa America, the South American Football Confederation(CONMEBOL) said on Thursday.

Games in March were cancelled because of a COVID-19 surge across the region so CONMEBOL has opted to squeeze in one round of games on June 3 and 4 and another on June 8.

The Copa America kicks off on June 13.

This year’s tournament will be hosted by two countries for the first time, with the opening match scheduled for Argentina and the final scheduled for Colombia on July 10.

The June 3-4 slate of games includes a match between Argentina and Chile, while the Copa America hosts Colombia and Argentina will meet in Barranquilla on June 8.

They will be the first South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to be played since November last year.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular