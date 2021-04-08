Soccer-Composed Mbappe looking for more after double against Neuer

April 8 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe said he felt no pressure in facing one of the world's best keepers in Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer on Wednesday and hoped to add to his tally after beating the German twice in their 3-2 Champions League win.

Mbappe scored an early opener for PSG and Marquinhos put them 2-0 up in the 28th minute before hosts Bayern hit back through Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller.

The 22-year-old Mbappe then scored again, drilling in from a tight angle and with two defenders in front of him to put PSG back in front and hand Bayern their first Champions League defeat in more than two years.

Mbappe said he relished the chance to test himself against Neuer.

"I love to play against the best player in the world and Manuel Neuer is one of the best keepers in the history of the game," Mbappe told BT Sport.

"I don't have any pressure."

PSG had lost to Bayern 1-0 in the Champions League final last season but are now one step closer to knocking out the title holders ahead of the second leg at home on April 13.

"We played in the final against him (Neuer) and didn't score but now I scored two goals," added Mbappe.

"I will play one (more) time against him so I hope to score again."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

