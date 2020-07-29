Soccer-Community Shield to take place on Aug. 29 at Wembley

Contributor
Arvind Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on Aug. 29, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

July 29 (Reuters) - The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on Aug. 29, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

British media reported that fans could be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Manchester City won last season's Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters