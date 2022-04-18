US Markets

Soccer-Colombia fire coach Rueda after failing to reach Qatar

Contributor
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Colombia parted ways with coach Reinaldo Rueda on Monday, three weeks after they failed to qualify for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Colombia parted ways with coach Reinaldo Rueda on Monday, three weeks after they failed to qualify for this year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Rueda, 65, took over from Carlos Queiroz in January last year after a spell in charge of Chile but his team won only seven of 22 games under his guidance and finished sixth in South America’s 10-team qualifying group.

Even with players like James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado in their ranks, Colombia struggled to hit the net and scored only four goals in their last nine qualifiers.

The top four teams qualified automatically for the finals, while fifth-placed Peru face a playoff against either the United Arab Emirates or Australia.

"The Executive Committee (of the Colombian Football Federation) will analyse and evaluate its options…to determine who should assume the coaching position," the federation said in a statement.

(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)

((andrew.downie@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 99995-9571;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular