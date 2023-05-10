News & Insights

Soccer-Cologne coach Baumgart extends deal by a year to 2025

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

May 10, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart has signed a one-year contract extension to 2025 after ensuring they will play another season of top flight football, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Cologne are currently in 11th place on 38 points, 10 above the relegation playoff spot with three games remaining, after losing just one of their last six league games.

The 51-year-old joined in 2021, after having led second-tier Paderborn into the Bundesliga, and guided Cologne in his first season to a seventh place finish and to the Europa League competition.

He has quickly become a fan favourite, firing them up with his passionate involvement in the game from the sideline.

"Our development as a whole speaks for itself. Steffen and his coaching staff are working with consequence and systematically along a clear philosophy," said Cologne managing director Christian Keller.

"With his clear signature, Steffen has formed a strong collective where a large amount of togetherness and team spirit can be found."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.