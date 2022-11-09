Soccer-Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England v Argentina World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has given a tongue-in-cheek prediction that old rivals England and Argentina will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace.

Martin gave his surreal forecast after a series of concerts at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires.

"England and Argentina are going to get to the final," he told broadcaster Telenoche of the two nations who have a fraught history on and off the pitch including the Falklands War and Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal .

"It will be 3-3 at full time and there will be extra time. Two more goals, then penalties. Nobody will miss a penalty. They would have to do something extra. The game will last for 10 years and eventually they will decide to share the cup," Martin said.

"And then the whole world will watch and say: 'Wait, it is a great idea, let's be friends and Argentina and England will fix the whole world's problems'," he added in the interview late on Tuesday.

On a more serious note, the singer acknowledged Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer. "Lionel Messi is the greatest of all times, so that is an advantage."

