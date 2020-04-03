Soccer-Coach Flick signs permanent deal at Bayern to 2023-club

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich and coach Hansi Flick have agreed to a contract extension to 2023, making the interim coach's position permanent after he took over earlier in the season, the club said on Friday.

"Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick's work," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"The team has had a very good development under him, plays attractive football which is reflected in results. We are the only club still competing in all three competitions."

The 55-year-old Flick took over in November, replacing Nico Kovac, and after initial wobbles rediscovered Bayern's domestic dominance, putting them back at the top of the Bundesliga and in the running for a record-extending eighth straight league title.

Bayern are four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga which has been suspended due to the coronavirus, and are in the German Cup last four as well as in the Champions League quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

