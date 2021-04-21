Soccer-Clinical Chelsea thwart Man City in thrilling 2-2 WSL draw

April 21 (Reuters) - Leaders Chelsea held off a second-half onslaught from second-placed Manchester City to secure a 2-2 draw in a pulsating FA Women's Super League clash on Wednesday that leaves the Blues two points ahead of City with two games left to play.

Chelsea, who face Tottenham Hotspur away and Reading at home in their final two fixtures, are on 51 points while City, who host Birmingham City before travelling to relegation-threatened West Ham for their last game of the season, are on 49.

Sam Kerr gave reigning champions Chelsea the lead in the 25th minute when she met Erin Cuthbert's corner with a powerful header that defender Alex Greenwood at the near post could not keep out.

Chloe Kelly struck back quickly for City, stealing in behind the defence to stab home Lauren Hemp's cross, but the home side's joy was short-lived as keeper Ellie Roebuck brought down Kerr in the box and Pernille Harder scored from the spot.

With City storming forward in the second half and Chelsea dogged in defence, it took an uncharacteristic mistake from Fran Kirby and a poor clearance from Millie Bright to give the home side a chance which Hemp hammered home in the 75th minute to make it 2-2.

German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger pulled off a string of late saves, including a world-class stop from a Kelly header, to ensure that Chelsea hung on for a draw that keeps their fate in their own hands.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)

