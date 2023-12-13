News & Insights

Soccer-City beat Red Star Belgrade 3-2 to finish group stage with perfect six wins

December 13, 2023 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

BELGRADE, Serbia, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Manchester City academy graduate Micah Hamilton scored on his senior debut as they stretched their unbeaten run in Europe to 20 games with a 3-2 Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade in their group stage finale on Wednesday.

Oscar Bobb also netted his first goal for the senior side and Kalvin Phillips scored from a penalty for City, who finished with a perfect 18 points from six group games for the first time.

Hwang In-beom and Aleksandar Katai netted late second-half goals at the Rajko Mitic Stadium for Belgrade, who finished bottom with just a point.

The 20-year-old Hamilton, who joined City at the age of nine, netted in the 19th minute when he cut around a Belgrade defender then fired from a tight angle into the far corner.

Bobb, who is also 20, doubled the lead in the 62nd minute when he dribbled at the Red Star defence before tucking a shot into the bottom corner.

In a game that meant little to City and nothing to the Group G standings, manager Pep Guardiola made nine changes to the side that played in their 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town on Sunday. City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland did not play at Luton due to a foot injury and did not travel to Belgrade.

