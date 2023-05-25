Soccer-Chivas 103-year-old fan invited to Liga MX final after viral post

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - A 103-year-old Chivas Guadalajara fan who went viral on social media was invited to the Akron stadium to watch the second leg of the Liga MX final against Tigres UANL.

Chivas, one of Mexico's oldest teams with a passionate and long-standing fan base, will return to play in the top-flight Mexican league final after six years following a crushing win over long-time rivals America at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

"Hello Chivas. I have a very special request, the grandfather of a friend is 103 years old and dreams of seeing you champions again, would you invite him to the stadium to grant him that wish?" said the post shared on Twitter on Tuesday with a video of the elderly fan wearing the team's jersey.

The video went viral after many users tagged the club reaching more than two million views. The person who shared it said a day later that Liga MX contacted the fan's family to invite him to Sunday's game at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara.

Chivas will face Tigres in the final's first leg on Thursday at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

