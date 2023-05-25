News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-Chivas 103-year-old fan invited to Liga MX final after viral post

May 25, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - A 103-year-old Chivas Guadalajara fan who went viral on social media was invited to the Akron stadium to watch the second leg of the Liga MX final against Tigres UANL.

Chivas, one of Mexico's oldest teams with a passionate and long-standing fan base, will return to play in the top-flight Mexican league final after six years following a crushing win over long-time rivals America at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

"Hello Chivas. I have a very special request, the grandfather of a friend is 103 years old and dreams of seeing you champions again, would you invite him to the stadium to grant him that wish?" said the post shared on Twitter on Tuesday with a video of the elderly fan wearing the team's jersey.

The video went viral after many users tagged the club reaching more than two million views. The person who shared it said a day later that Liga MX contacted the fan's family to invite him to Sunday's game at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara.

Chivas will face Tigres in the final's first leg on Thursday at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.