Soccer-China's goal-machine Wang may be on the defensive at Women's World Cup

April 5 (Reuters) - China may need to find another route to the net at this year's Women's World Cup after head coach Shui Qingxia revealed goal-machine Wang Shanshan could be used to plug a hole in the heart of defence.

Captain Wang, who once scored nine goals as a second-half substitute, is being lined up to replace Wang Xiaoxue with the central defender missing the tournament after undergoing surgery on a knee operation earlier this month.

"Wang Shanshan is a good choice to defend the European forwards who are strong and fast. We will have a try," Shui said on Tuesday of the forward, who has 55 goals in 146 appearances for China.

"We need to have back-ups for that position, so I cannot rule out the possibility that she will play the central defender."

China, runners-up at the 1999 World Cup, are in Group D with England, Haiti and Denmark at this year's tournament, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Nicknamed the Steel Roses, China have played at the World Cup finals seven times, finishing fourth in the 1995 edition and reaching the round of 16 in France in 2019.

They also won a record-extending ninth Asian Cup title in February last year.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.