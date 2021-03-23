Soccer-Chilwell hopes role change could boost England chances

March 23 (Reuters) - Ben Chilwell said he hopes his switch to a wing back role at Chelsea could boost his chances of being included in England's lineup for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Chilwell was among the 26 players named in coach Gareth Southgate's squad last week for qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

The 24-year-old has thrived under new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who has deployed a 3-5-2 formation with Chilwell playing as a left wing back instead of his usual position on the left side of a back four.

"If you look at the formation England are playing, the formation we're playing here at the moment (at Chelsea) gives us the best possible chance to get used to playing in the positions that England want us to play in," Chilwell told British media.

"Hopefully that gives us a good chance going into the summer – that we can be used."

England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away against Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31 in the qualifiers.

The former Leicester City defender said he was also looking forward to competing against Manchester United's Luke Shaw for a spot in the team for the Euros in June.

"Going into the Euros, if me and Luke are battling it out and trying to prove who's having the best club form going into the tournament, that's only a positive," he said.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

