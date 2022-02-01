Soccer-Chile beat Bolivia to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive

Adds details of Venezuela v Uruguay

LA PAZ, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Uruguay and Chile recorded crucial wins on Tuesday to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

In Bolivia, a double from Alexis Sanchez helped Chile beat Bolivia 3-2, while in Montevideo, Uruguay hammered Venezuela 4-1.

The top four teams in the South American section qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified and third-place Ecuador’s 24 points mean they are almost certain to join them.

Uruguay’s second victory in a row under new coach Diego Alonso takes them on to 22 points and Chile have 19, one less than Peru, who play Ecuador later on Tuesday.

Argentina also face Colombia, who start the night on 17 points, while leaders Brazil face Paraguay, who need a win to keep their slim hopes alive.

On a heavy pitch in the Bolivian capital, Sanchez put Chile ahead after 14 minutes but Marc Enoumba equalised eight minutes before halftime for the home side.

Marcelino Nunez restored Chile's lead after 77 minutes and Sanchez added a third with four minutes remaining.

Bolivia’s top goalscorer Marcelo Martins pulled one back two minutes later but Chile held on.

Uruguay, meanwhile, scored three times in the first half as they beat bottom side Venezuela.

Rodrigo Betancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Edinson Cavani put the hosts three up at the break.

Luis Suarez had a penalty saved three minutes into the second half but scored after being allowed to retake the kick to make it 4-0.

Josef Martinez got one back for Venezuela after 65 minutes but it was too little too late for a team whose qualification hopes were long dead.

