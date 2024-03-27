News & Insights

Soccer-Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

March 27, 2024 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Chiranjit Ojha for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, host Burnley on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7933 pounds)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.