Soccer-Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

March 27 (Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The 20-year-old former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds ($69.3 million).

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, host Burnley on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7933 pounds)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.