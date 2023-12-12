News & Insights

Soccer-Chelsea's James faces another long spell out with hamstring injury

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

December 12, 2023 — 08:51 am EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea's England defender Reece James suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday, with media reports saying the right back could be out of action for the next three months.

The 24-year-old James lasted only 27 minutes at Goodison Park and had a medical assessment following the game, with scan results confirming a hamstring injury, Chelsea said.

"Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham (training ground)," the club added in a statement.

This is the second hamstring problem in the last four months for the Chelsea captain who only returned to action in late October after getting injured in their league game against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 13.

Chelsea, who are 12th in the standings on 19 points from 16 games, next host bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.