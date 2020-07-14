Soccer-Chelsea win to boost Champions League chances

An underwhelming Chelsea boosted their chances of a berth in next season’s Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half as Chelsea consolidated third place in the Premier League and moved four points above Leicester City and Manchester United in the battle for a top-four finish.

It was an eighth successive league defeat for Norwich, who were already condemned to relegation after losing to West Ham United on Saturday.

Chelsea struggled to convert their overwhelming possession into goals but deserved the three points after a diving Giroud scored from point-blank range.

