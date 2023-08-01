News & Insights

Soccer-Chelsea sign teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes

August 01, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes on a seven-year contract with an option of another year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Chelsea had paid Rennes about 27.5 million euros ($30.15 million) for the 19-year-old.

Ugochukwu, a France under-19 international, was a regular at Rennes last season, helping the club finish fourth in the French top flight and making the Europa League knockout stage.

"We're delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1," Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club website.

"He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve. We are pleased that he has joined us (on tour) in the U.S. and that he will be able to integrate with the squad quickly."

Ugochukwu joined the Rennes youth system aged eight and made his senior debut just after his 17th birthday, becoming the club's fourth-youngest debutant at the time.

($1 = 0.9120 euros)

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.