Soccer-Chelsea sign midfielder Palmer from Man City

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed midfielder Cole Palmer from Premier League champions Manchester City, both clubs said on Friday, with the transfer fee reported to be worth around 40 million pounds ($50.71 million).

The 21-year-old has joined on a seven-year contract with the option of a further year, Chelsea said.

Palmer came through City's academy and made his senior debut in September 2020. He established himself as a regular in City's squad last season, playing 25 times in all competitions as they won the league, Champions League and FA Cup.

"I'm excited to get started," Palmer said. "It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here."

Palmer was part of the England team that won the European Under-21 Championship in July.

He becomes Chelsea's 11th signing of the transfer window that has included the arrivals of Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

"Cole arrives with the experience of winning the Premier League and Champions League and adds further quality and versatility to our attacking unit," said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"He is undoubtedly ready for this next step and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea." ($1 = 0.7888 pounds)

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

