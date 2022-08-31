Soccer-Chelsea sign defender Fofana from Leicester

Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, both Premier League sides said on Wednesday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-year contract with the west London club.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said the deal was worth 70 million pounds ($81.33 million).

The 21-year-old moved to the Premier League in October 2020, joining from Ligue 1 side St Etienne for a reported fee of up to 36.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8607 pounds)

