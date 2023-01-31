World Markets

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement with Benfica for Fernandez - reports

January 31, 2023 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Premier League Chelsea have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a British record 105 million pounds ($129 million), according to Sky Sports on Tuesday.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, the clubs have been in negotiation about the structure of payments to meet the release fee in the player's contract.

The fee would eclipse the 100 million pounds Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

