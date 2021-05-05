Soccer-Chelsea outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount sent Chelsea into a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City as they claimed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid for a 3-1 aggregate triumph at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

German striker Werner, who has endured a stuttering first season at Chelsea, put them in control when he nodded in one of the easiest goals of his career in the 28th minute after fellow German Kai Havertz had struck the bar.

Thirteen-times European champions Real, who had come through each of their last three Champions League semi-final ties, had been second best for much last week's first leg which ended 1-1.

Even with talisman Sergio Ramos back after missing the home leg they were outplayed by Thomas Tuchel's side again as the German coach continued his stunning impact in west London.

Chelsea should have killed the game as they created, and wasted, a sackload of chances in a dazzling second-half display.

But Mount got the party started in earnest when he converted from close range in the 86th minute to become the second-youngest English player to score in a Champions League semi after Wayne Rooney.

The final in Istanbul will be the second all-English champions League final in three seasons.

Real made a confident start in their famous white shirts on a night that felt more like January than May.

Home keeper Edouard Mendy made a couple of routine early saves from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Chelsea, looking dangerous down the left, thought they had taken the lead when Werner tapped in Ben Chilwell's low cross but the German had carelessly strayed offside.

Within the space of a pivotal minute, Chelsea seized control. First Mendy produced a stunning one-handed save to prevent Karim Benzema's shot creeping inside the post.

Then at the other end N'Golo Kante turned smoothly into space and played a one-two with Werner before sliding a pass to Havertz who casually dinked a lob over Thibaut Courtois.

Time almost seemed to freeze as the ball floated down and bounced off the crossbar, leaving Werner to nod in perhaps the easiest and potentially most important goal he will score.

Real needed a quick response and almost got one with Benzema's header pushed over by Mendy.

While Real enjoyed more possession, Chelsea's work was more incisive and the hosts turned the screw early in the second half.

Havertz headed against the crossbar then Mount blazed a glorious chance over after a flick by Werner left him with only Courtois to beat.

When Havertz went through on goal shortly afterwards but shot straight at Courtois, Tuchel was apoplectic, turning the air blue at Chelsea's failure to kill off the Spanish side.

In truth, Zinedine Zidane's Real side looked flat and offered little in the second half with former Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard a peripheral figure.

Kante epitomised Chelsea's domination and he was heavily involved in their crowning goal as he picked out substitute Christian Pulisic to pull the ball back for Mount to score.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.