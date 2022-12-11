Soccer-Chelsea on top after nervy win, Manchester derby ends in a draw

By Philip O'Connor

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chelsea secured a three-point lead in the FA Women's Super League after beating Reading 3-2 on Sunday, while Manchester City's derby against Manchester United endedin a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Two goals from Jelena Cankovic and one from Fran Kirby handed Chelsea a 3-0 halftime lead but Scandinavian duo Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen and Amalie Eikeland launched Reading's fightback shortly after the restart by scoring two goals in two minutes. However, Chelsea held on to secure the win.

At Etihad, a crowd of 44,259 saw Leah Galton drive home a low shot to give United the lead in the 27th minute, but Laura Coombs stooped to head home the equaliser for City from Chloe Kelly's cross 13 minutes into the second half.

With both sides desperate for a win to keep them in title contention, United's Martha Thomas came closest to netting a winner with a header, but Ellie Roebuck's lightning-fast reactions saved the day and the game ended in a draw.

Arsenal secured a 4-1 win at Aston Villa. Kirsty Hanson handed Villa the lead after six minutes but then an own goal from Rachel Corsie and strikes from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe and Jordan Nobbs allowed Arsenal to run away with the win and climb to second in the standings.

In the afternoon's other early game West Ham United coasted to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, while Leicester City's trip to Liverpool and Everton's game away to Brighton & Hove Albion have both been postponed.

Chelsea top the standings with 27 points from 10 games. Second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, are on 24 points and hold a two-point advantage over Manchester United. Manchester City, in fourth, are on 19 points.

