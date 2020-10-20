Soccer-Chelsea must tighten up at the back to take pressure off attack: Azpilicueta

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chelsea must cut out the individual errors and make better decisions to stop leaking goals and putting pressure on their attack, skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has said.

Frank Lampard's side have kept only one clean sheet in the Premier League this season and dropped points in high-scoring draws against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

"When you have solidity defensively it gives a boost to the whole team, to the attacking players to create chances," Azpilicueta told reporters ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Sevilla.

"When you are weak defensively ... we feel like we have to score three or four goals every game.

"We have to improve our personal mistakes and collectively take better decisions. You are not going to be playing beautiful football and winning 3-0 or 4-0 every game."

Chelsea have conceded a number of goals due to errors from goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was signed for 80 million euros ($94.19 million) in 2018.

The Spaniard is expected to continue in goal with new signing Edouard Mendy injured but Azpilicueta expected his compatriot to regain form.

"Sometimes you feel like everything goes against you. You have to have the character and personality to face it," Azpilicueta added.

"I have no doubt Kepa will work hard to reverse the situation. The whole squad are fighting for targets as a collective. When you are a goalkeeper it's a completely different situation."

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.