News & Insights

Soccer-Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka undergoes surgery

Credit: REUTERS/TONY OBRIEN

August 22, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham United, the west London club said on Tuesday.

Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time at the London Stadium, where Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

"Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old will work with the club's medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham (Chelsea's training ground)."

Chelsea signed the England youth international from Aston Villa on a six-year contract earlier this month.

"From Joy to Pain within minutes... My first goal for Chelsea. A moment I've prayed so hard for and dreamt of since I was a kid...," Chukwuemeka said on Instagram.

"Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon."

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.