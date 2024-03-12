News & Insights

Soccer-Chelsea face Man Utd, Tottenham host Leicester in Women's FA Cup semi-finals

Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

March 12, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Reigning Women's FA Cup champions Chelsea will travel to Manchester United while Tottenham Hotspur will host Leicester City in the semi-finals after the draw was held on Tuesday.

The games will take place across the weekend of April 13-14 and will result in a new finalist of the competition as both Tottenham and Leicester have reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Chelsea, who will be looking to win their fourth consecutive FA Cup, beat United 1-0 in last year's final thanks to a second-half goal from Australia forward Sam Kerr.

The final will be played on May 12 at Wembley.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;))

