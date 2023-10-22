News & Insights

Soccer-Chelsea beat Brighton 4-2 to move level with WSL leaders Man City

October 22, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 and move up to second place in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur are in third spot on nine points thanks to their 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday.

Elsewhere in London, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool while Katie McCabe scored in each half to give Arsenal a 2-1 win at bottom side Bristol City as they moved level on seven points with fifth-placed Leicester and Liverpool.

