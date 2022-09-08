Soccer-Chelsea appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chelsea have appointed Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Potter joins Chelsea a day after they sacked Tuchel, with the team sixth in the league on 10 points after six matches.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.