Soccer-Chelsea appoint Potter after sacking Tuchel

Chelsea have appointed Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as their new manager to replace Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Potter joins Chelsea a day after they sacked Tuchel, with the team sixth in the league on 10 points after six matches.

